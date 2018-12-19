Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1,389.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,807 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $74,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 83,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 155,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 102,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

