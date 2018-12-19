Volution Group (FAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $147.00

Shares of Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.93), with a volume of 348042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.95).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Volution Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 216 ($2.82) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.40 ($2.95).

Volution Group (LON:FAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd were given a GBX 2.98 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.46.

In related news, insider Ronnie George acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,213.51). Also, insider Anthony J. Reading acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($11,237.42).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

