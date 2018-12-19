Vonovia (VNA) PT Set at €42.55 by Nord/LB

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €42.55 ($49.48) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.72 ($55.48).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €41.76 ($48.56) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a 52-week high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

