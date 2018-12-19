Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 51118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Get Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (IID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.16” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/voya-international-high-div-eqt-incm-fd-iid-hits-new-12-month-low-at-5-16.html.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:IID)

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.