vSlice Achieves Market Cap of $70,253.00 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, vSlice has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. vSlice has a total market capitalization of $70,253.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vSlice token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get vSlice alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.02365803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00147428 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00179462 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027063 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027059 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.