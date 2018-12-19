W Simon Townsend Buys 996 Shares of EI Group PLC (EIG) Stock

EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) insider W Simon Townsend acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,802.76 ($2,355.63).

Shares of LON:EIG opened at GBX 179.60 ($2.35) on Wednesday. EI Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

EIG has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective (up previously from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of EI Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of EI Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EI Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 199.17 ($2.60).

EI Group Company Profile

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It also engages in rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. The company operates approximately 4,638 pubs. The company was formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc and changed its name to Ei Group plc February 2017.

