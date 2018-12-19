W3Coin (W3C) Trading Up 20.3% Over Last Week

W3Coin (CURRENCY:W3C) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. W3Coin has a market capitalization of $890,132.00 and approximately $1,292.00 worth of W3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, W3Coin has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One W3Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.43.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.56 or 0.11336835 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00030112 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00001206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00001243 BTC.

W3Coin Coin Profile

W3Coin is a coin. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. W3Coin’s total supply is 99,998,988,889 coins and its circulating supply is 54,612,360,271 coins. W3Coin’s official Twitter account is @W3coinsofficial. The official website for W3Coin is w3coin.net.

W3Coin Coin Trading

W3Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $32.15, $10.39 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W3Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

