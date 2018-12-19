Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €95.00 ($110.47) target price from stock analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. HSBC set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.13 ($125.73).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €77.84 ($90.51) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €90.59 ($105.34) and a fifty-two week high of €175.75 ($204.36).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

