Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,111 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 75.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 620,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $40,436,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at $767,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,030,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,055,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,385,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.99. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.81 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,111 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/waldron-private-wealth-llc-acquires-3111-shares-of-okta-inc-okta.html.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.