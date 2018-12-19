Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $228,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,428,000 after buying an additional 20,829,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $357,926,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,580,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,363,000 after buying an additional 4,662,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 121.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $182,666,000 after buying an additional 1,782,585 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,506,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after buying an additional 1,409,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on QUALCOMM to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 152,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,763,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,076.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,283. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

