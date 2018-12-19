Washington Prime Group (WPG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.30 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Prime Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Shares of WPG stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Washington Prime Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

In other Washington Prime Group news, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 16,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $99,996.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,208.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Laikin acquired 49,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $299,628.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,343 shares of company stock valued at $499,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 331,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,123,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 270,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 144,974 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

