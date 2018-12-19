Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Increased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 357,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Waste Management by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 103,546 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.39 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $765,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

