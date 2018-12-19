Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 2,572 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 299,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 275,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,427,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,933,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 1,068 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $100,028.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,374.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

