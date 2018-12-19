WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Position in Allergan plc (AGN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,815,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Allergan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,131,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,516,000 after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Allergan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,778,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,712,000 after acquiring an additional 668,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Allergan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,163,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,149,000 after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Allergan by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,637,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,939,000 after acquiring an additional 92,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGN traded down $6.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.60. 68,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,923. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Several research firms have commented on AGN. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen set a $255.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.43.

In other Allergan news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/wealthplan-partners-llc-raises-position-in-allergan-plc-agn.html.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.