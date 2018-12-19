Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2018 – Stitch Fix was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Stitch Fix was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/11/2018 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Stitch Fix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

11/26/2018 – Stitch Fix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2018 – Stitch Fix is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

SFIX opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.36.

Get Stitch Fix Inc alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $8,728,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $669,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 384,621 shares of company stock worth $10,188,264. 56.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $4,147,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.