Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2018 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

12/13/2018 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2018 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2018 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.07 price target on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2018 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

11/29/2018 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

11/23/2018 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/19/2018 – Equinor ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2018 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

10/23/2018 – Equinor ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

10/23/2018 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,367. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $19.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,621.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

