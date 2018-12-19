Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WRI. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $29.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of WRI opened at $27.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,592.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,268,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 165.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,302,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,125,000 after acquiring an additional 811,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,827,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,116,000 after acquiring an additional 606,540 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $16,730,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 207.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 365,969 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 185 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

