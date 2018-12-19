Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.79 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,507,000. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 504,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 140,282 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 122,234 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 640,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,986,000 after buying an additional 96,519 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 276,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 84,647 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

