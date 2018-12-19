Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.89 Million Position in American States Water Co (AWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of American States Water worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,280,000 after buying an additional 398,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,461,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 37,698 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on American States Water from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American States Water has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other news, insider Eva G. Tang sold 1,200 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $82,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,829.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Sprowls sold 4,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,270 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,798.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,532 shares of company stock worth $559,314 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AWR opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.64 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 14.64%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

