Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,051,000 after acquiring an additional 110,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 88,619 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 463,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 288,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 435,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

