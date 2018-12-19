West Bancorporation (WTBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.09

Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 1106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $321.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 13.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,472 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $651,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $541,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

