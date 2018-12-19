Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (WIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.57

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 78,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 43,575 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

