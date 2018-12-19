Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (MHF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

NYSE MHF opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $7.48.

About Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

