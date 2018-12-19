WeToken (WT) 1-Day Volume Hits $39,455.00

WeToken (CURRENCY:WT) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. WeToken has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $39,455.00 worth of WeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeToken token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. During the last week, WeToken has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.02446291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00147330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00185195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026252 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026275 BTC.

WeToken Token Profile

WeToken’s genesis date was March 18th, 2018. WeToken’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens. WeToken’s official Twitter account is @WorldWifi_ICO. The Reddit community for WeToken is /r/worldwifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeToken is en.worldwifi.io. The official message board for WeToken is medium.com/world-wi-fi-blog.

WeToken Token Trading

WeToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

