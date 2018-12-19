Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE WPM opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 192,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,958 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 248,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 130,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.