Wild Beast Block (WBB) Market Cap Hits $3,100.00

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. Wild Beast Block has a market capitalization of $3,100.00 and $2.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00798743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00001248 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

Wild Beast Block is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com.

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

