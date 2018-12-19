William Hill plc (WMH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 290.75 ($3.80).

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMH shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of William Hill to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of William Hill stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 155.90 ($2.04). 3,094,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. William Hill has a 12-month low of GBX 239.10 ($3.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

