Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (WLMS) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Acquires 10,000 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 29th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 4,327 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,086.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

