Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $997.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,854,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,071 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,843,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,676,000 after acquiring an additional 878,486 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,556,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,479,000 after acquiring an additional 277,925 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

