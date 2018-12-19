WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI) Shares Gap Up to $24.50

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $24.50. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 41531 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

