WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

