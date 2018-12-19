Wright Medical Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (WMGI)

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 722 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,065% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -122.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In other Wright Medical Group news, insider Patrick Fisher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 17,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $520,210.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,182 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,741,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $543,869,000 after buying an additional 2,845,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,553,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,015,000 after buying an additional 2,370,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,891,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,058,000 after buying an additional 1,708,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,995,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,050,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,305,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after buying an additional 612,326 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/wright-medical-group-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-wmgi.html.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.