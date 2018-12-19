X-Coin (XCO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $390.00

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One X-Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. X-Coin has a market cap of $44,628.00 and approximately $390.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, X-Coin has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000365 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000250 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin Profile

XCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

X-Coin Coin Trading

X-Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

