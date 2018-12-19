X-trackers MSCI United Kingdom Hedged Equity Fund (DBUK) to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.41

X-trackers MSCI United Kingdom Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBUK) declared a semiannual dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4092 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DBUK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348. X-trackers MSCI United Kingdom Hedged Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $22.49.
