Xperi Corp (XPER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

XPER has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Xperi from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth $174,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth $178,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xperi by 70.3% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,953. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Xperi has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $837.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Xperi had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $100.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

