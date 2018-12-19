Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.59 (CN)

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5939 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. 6,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $42.41.

