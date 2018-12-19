XYO Network (XYO) Achieves Market Cap of $30.21 Million

XYO Network (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, XYO Network has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One XYO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, DDEX and DEx.top. XYO Network has a total market capitalization of $30.21 million and $162,574.00 worth of XYO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XYO Network Token Profile

XYO Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO Network’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,565,078,564 tokens. The official message board for XYO Network is medium.com/@XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO Network is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO Network’s official website is xyo.network. XYO Network’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XYO Network Token Trading

XYO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

