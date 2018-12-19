Yatra Online (YTRA) and National Express Group (NXPGF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and National Express Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -4.67% -202.75% -22.34% National Express Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Yatra Online has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Express Group has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yatra Online and National Express Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 3 0 3.00 National Express Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Yatra Online presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 121.29%. Given Yatra Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than National Express Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yatra Online and National Express Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $188.12 million 0.95 -$61.33 million ($1.42) -2.94 National Express Group $2.85 billion 0.89 N/A N/A N/A

National Express Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yatra Online.

Summary

Yatra Online beats National Express Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 3.7 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurgaon, India.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services. The company also operates urban bus and transit operations; scheduled coach services linking approximately 900 destinations across the United Kingdom; and offers private hire and commuter coach travel services in London and the south of England. In addition, the company operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution; and offers student transportation services. National Express Group PLC was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

