Yogaworks (YOGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.52

Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 4100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Yogaworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

