YY Inc (YY) Position Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 254,020 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in YY were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in YY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of YY during the second quarter worth about $212,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of YY during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of YY during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of YY by 290.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YY stock opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. YY Inc has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. YY had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that YY Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YY shares. ValuEngine downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. CLSA set a $125.00 price objective on YY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on YY to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.99.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

