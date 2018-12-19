Zacks: AEterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Given $3.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AEterna Zentaris an industry rank of 69 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94. AEterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. AEterna Zentaris had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AEterna Zentaris will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

