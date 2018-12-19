Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Corp (CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce $55.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $52.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $210.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.80 million to $210.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $228.24 million, with estimates ranging from $227.30 million to $229.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Clarus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 54,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,298. The firm has a market cap of $287.76 million, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.94. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 62.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 183.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

