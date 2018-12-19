Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONCY shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:ONCY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,802. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.95. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 489,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

