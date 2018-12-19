Zacks: Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Biomerica from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $2.43 on Friday. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of -0.13.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

