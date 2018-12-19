Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstCash Inc (FCFS) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.07. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $429.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million.

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.17.

FirstCash stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. FirstCash has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $95.40.

FirstCash announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $623,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,728.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $944,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $519,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 170.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.