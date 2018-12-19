Zacks: Analysts Expect MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($1.33). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of $2.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.42) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.48. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $13.15 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, and autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

