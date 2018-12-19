Zacks: Analysts Expect PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.62 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 34,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $596,649.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,106,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,937,099.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch sold 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $105,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 49,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 14.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 30.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $950.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

