Zacks: Analysts Expect Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Rudolph Technologies posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rudolph Technologies.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Rudolph Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rudolph Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 495.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTEC traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. 13,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,668. The stock has a market cap of $623.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Rudolph Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $34.55.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

