Zacks: Analysts Expect YPF SA (YPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for YPF’s earnings. YPF posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in YPF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in YPF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of YPF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

YPF opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.60. YPF has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from YPF’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

