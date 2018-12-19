Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avnet (AVT) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Avnet posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of AVT opened at $37.01 on Friday. Avnet has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $49.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th.

Avnet declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $1,039,256.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 42.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,987,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,133,000 after buying an additional 885,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,331,000 after buying an additional 505,237 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 28.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,802,000 after buying an additional 408,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,300,000 after buying an additional 315,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,420,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,300,000 after buying an additional 315,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.